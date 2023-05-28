Game Update

Hello everyone!

It has been a while since I made an update for this game, but here is one now!

I've completely remade the game from scratch. The models and textures are still the same, but all of the code has been completely re-written. The wheels now work much better, although they still need tweaking. Most of the old bugs should be gone, but there could be new ones. I added a few new parts, and also a tutorial! I also completely remade the missions for the game, as the previous missions were just too hard.

Here is a list of what I want to add to the game in the future:

Options and Video settings, screen resolution, volume, windowed mode, etc.

Level Editor.

Ability to save/load vehicles rather then just the "Load Last Vehicle."

More missions.

More sounds and Music.

More Billy variations.

Fine tuning options for part placement, such as rotation and offset.

A way to display the vehicle center of mass and center of thrust.

Action groups for different parts.

Steam workshop integration, where you can share your levels and vehicles.

Achievements.

Try out the new update, and let me know what you think.

Thanks!