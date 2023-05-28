Update 2.1.0.4 (lobby codes and physics optimization)

Share · View all patches · Build 11338350 · Last edited 29 May 2023 – 00:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Just a small update to add a much requested feature: entering a code to join people's lobbies, instead of having to be friends on Steam. Also did some optimizing on the physics, to allow for more zombies at a time.

Next update I'm hoping to add the Zombie Waves system, along with other stuff that could be considered "new content" (instead of just fixing bugs, and optimizing stuff).

CHANGES:

. Added joining lobbies by copy/pasting a lobby code

(you don't need to be friends on Steam to play together anymore)

. Optimized physics performance when simulating larger quantities of zombies

(in preparation to add a zombie waves mechanics)

. Increased amount of zombies that spawn, specially on easy mode

. Crosshair doesn't light up red anymore when aiming at zombies or destructible objects

BUG FIXES:

. Fixed inconsistencies when shooting in third person

. Fixed player and Riot Boss being able to shoot through walls

. Improved cases were you wouldn't be able to shoot a zombie from up close

. Fixed map generation bug related to generating too many trees

. Fixed some animations not synchronizing on multiplayer