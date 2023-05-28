Update 2.1.0.4 (lobby codes and physics optimization)

Just a small update to add a much requested feature: entering a code to join people's lobbies, instead of having to be friends on Steam. Also did some optimizing on the physics, to allow for more zombies at a time.
Next update I'm hoping to add the Zombie Waves system, along with other stuff that could be considered "new content" (instead of just fixing bugs, and optimizing stuff).
- CHANGES:
. Added joining lobbies by copy/pasting a lobby code
(you don't need to be friends on Steam to play together anymore)
. Optimized physics performance when simulating larger quantities of zombies
(in preparation to add a zombie waves mechanics)
. Increased amount of zombies that spawn, specially on easy mode
. Crosshair doesn't light up red anymore when aiming at zombies or destructible objects
- BUG FIXES:
. Fixed inconsistencies when shooting in third person
. Fixed player and Riot Boss being able to shoot through walls
. Improved cases were you wouldn't be able to shoot a zombie from up close
. Fixed map generation bug related to generating too many trees
. Fixed some animations not synchronizing on multiplayer
