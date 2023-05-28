 Skip to content

The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 28 May 2023

0.27.1

0.27.1

  • Fixed error in hero's targetable zone preview
  • Fixed target priority always showing ground in tooltip
  • Some tooltip changes
  • Fixed gameover screen not showing damage reduction

