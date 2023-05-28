- Fixed error in hero's targetable zone preview
- Fixed target priority always showing ground in tooltip
- Some tooltip changes
- Fixed gameover screen not showing damage reduction
The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 28 May 2023
0.27.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2139441 Depot 2139441
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update