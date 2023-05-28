I also found another bug while testing the ending to make sure it works. If you choose not to fight Bruce, you immediately lose health. I'll get that fixed here shortly, but for the meantime you can click "back" on the bottom of the screen or use your mouse wheel to back out of the screen without losing health if you weren't going to train with Bruce.
Super Spy Steve update for 28 May 2023
Fixed "Stand Up Guy" Ending
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2300731 Depot 2300731
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update