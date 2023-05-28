 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Spy Steve update for 28 May 2023

Fixed "Stand Up Guy" Ending

Share · View all patches · Build 11338299 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I also found another bug while testing the ending to make sure it works. If you choose not to fight Bruce, you immediately lose health. I'll get that fixed here shortly, but for the meantime you can click "back" on the bottom of the screen or use your mouse wheel to back out of the screen without losing health if you weren't going to train with Bruce.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2300731 Depot 2300731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link