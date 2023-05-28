OBS Studio 29.1.2 Hotfix Update

- Adjusted GPU priority level when Hardware-Accelerated GPU Scheduling (HAGS) is enabled in Windows settings [derrod]
- This fixes OBS freezing and driver crashes that some users experienced when using
NVIDIA Audio Effects filters
- We will continue to work with NVIDIA to determine the root cause of these issues and
revisit this change at a later date
- Fixed a possible crash when interrupting stingers [Lain]
- Fixed a crash when double-clicking non-multiview projectors [notr1ch]
- Fixed a crash on opening settings when a non-existent service was selected [derrod]
- Fixed a crash when receiving multiple SIGINT signals [norihiro]
- Fixed a crash when closing OBS while a background thread had not completed [norihiro]
- Fixed the keyframe interval calculation for the VideoToolbox encoder [gxalpha]
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the "Source Cleanup Error" to show when switching scene collections [derrod]
- Fixed a reference leak with virtual camera when using source output mode [derrod]
- Fixed the missing files dialog disappearing behind the main window on macOS [gxalpha]
- Fixed an issue where selecting no audio tracks for streaming or recording could cause the output to fail to start [gxalpha]
- Fixed an issue where sources could become permanently invisible until transform is reset [Lain-B]
- Fixed audio monitoring when using PulseAudio [jp-bennett]
- Fixed some translation texts missing [norihiro]
- Fixed an issue with properties never being updated in some scenarios [gxalpha]
- Fixed button colors when using the scene list grid mode [TianQiBuTian]
- Fixed Lua script file names not being set [derrod]
Changed files in this update