OBS Studio update for 28 May 2023

OBS Studio 29.1.2 Hotfix Update

Build 11338280

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted GPU priority level when Hardware-Accelerated GPU Scheduling (HAGS) is enabled in Windows settings [derrod]
  • This fixes OBS freezing and driver crashes that some users experienced when using
    NVIDIA Audio Effects filters
  • We will continue to work with NVIDIA to determine the root cause of these issues and
    revisit this change at a later date
  • Fixed a possible crash when interrupting stingers [Lain]
  • Fixed a crash when double-clicking non-multiview projectors [notr1ch]
  • Fixed a crash on opening settings when a non-existent service was selected [derrod]
  • Fixed a crash when receiving multiple SIGINT signals [norihiro]
  • Fixed a crash when closing OBS while a background thread had not completed [norihiro]
  • Fixed the keyframe interval calculation for the VideoToolbox encoder [gxalpha]
  • Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the "Source Cleanup Error" to show when switching scene collections [derrod]
  • Fixed a reference leak with virtual camera when using source output mode [derrod]
  • Fixed the missing files dialog disappearing behind the main window on macOS [gxalpha]
  • Fixed an issue where selecting no audio tracks for streaming or recording could cause the output to fail to start [gxalpha]
  • Fixed an issue where sources could become permanently invisible until transform is reset [Lain-B]
  • Fixed audio monitoring when using PulseAudio [jp-bennett]
  • Fixed some translation texts missing [norihiro]
  • Fixed an issue with properties never being updated in some scenarios [gxalpha]
  • Fixed button colors when using the scene list grid mode [TianQiBuTian]
  • Fixed Lua script file names not being set [derrod]

