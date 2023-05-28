Update 20.9 is NOW LIVE!

Share · View all patches · Build 11338210 · Last edited 28 May 2023 – 21:59:03 UTC by Wendy

Update 20.9!

Welcome back Miolhrians!

Miolhrians 20.9 is here with more fixes Updates and changes with our next updates. so...here some things in the works...

This Update will polish up our UI a bit...

Now this update will include....

-Big Comic/Game Update!

-This will sync more of our Mio la mon pet names with our comic and Miolhr Cyan Edition!

-2 New locations to Explore!

-Rogue Title is Now Obtainable in Miolhria!



-Some NPC's can now join you during your battle! (Sai-Increase Storage)



-Multiple fixes with pets and cleaning up abilities!

-Looters, Raiders and Bandits abilities have been Updated!

-Environmental Spawning of Enemies Now Active!

-Some Enemys can now hide their level during battle!

-More Tutorial Updates!

-Shop Updated!

-Traders Updated!

-Updated and flushed out rarity indicators and items a bit more!

-Loot containers Updated!

-Pet toys can now be used!

-Intro Update and fixes!



-More hidden loot added!

-Multiple Icons Updated!

-Some Characters have been Updated!

-Multiple Fixes to Quests!

-Tons of Fixes to items and Environments!

-Performance fixes increasing stability!

-More pets and level fixes!

-and multiple other fixes!



Work in Progress...still need to finish a few things before I can give an update for this..

If you have any issue, please note below!

Thanks again for being an awesome community and keep on surviving!!!

stay tuned...

Have a Great Night and Survive Well!

Miolhr Company