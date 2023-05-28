 Skip to content

Black Hole Pool update for 28 May 2023

Black Hole Pool 5.0 is available now!

28 May 2023

We are changed lots of things in this version based on user feedback. Here are the most important ones:

  • Get rid of Oculus avatar system and replace it with ReadyPlayer.me avatars. This allows Steam users to customize their avatars and opens the door for other platforms too
  • Added 10 Ball game type
  • Now you can share your YouTube screen in the private room
  • Redesigned shop with unlockable items based on your User Level
  • Added ball sets, felts, and new cues to the shop
  • A new tutorial is added and you need to complete it at first start
  • Added Ranked Arena room where you can play against randomly matched opponents for ELO points
  • Ranked and Unranked arena is merged into 1 room called Hustle Bar
  • In the Hustle Bar you can play for virtual stakes (coins)
  • In the Hustle Bar you don't get or lose ELO points
  • Aiming Aid is now a table-level setting in the Hustle Bar
  • 12 players can use a Hustle Bar instance simultaneously instead of the previous 6
  • Hustle Bar has 6 pool tables to play on

