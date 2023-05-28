Black Hole Pool 5.0 is available now!
We are changed lots of things in this version based on user feedback. Here are the most important ones:
- Get rid of Oculus avatar system and replace it with ReadyPlayer.me avatars. This allows Steam users to customize their avatars and opens the door for other platforms too
- Added 10 Ball game type
- Now you can share your YouTube screen in the private room
- Redesigned shop with unlockable items based on your User Level
- Added ball sets, felts, and new cues to the shop
- A new tutorial is added and you need to complete it at first start
- Added Ranked Arena room where you can play against randomly matched opponents for ELO points
- Ranked and Unranked arena is merged into 1 room called Hustle Bar
- In the Hustle Bar you can play for virtual stakes (coins)
- In the Hustle Bar you don't get or lose ELO points
- Aiming Aid is now a table-level setting in the Hustle Bar
- 12 players can use a Hustle Bar instance simultaneously instead of the previous 6
- Hustle Bar has 6 pool tables to play on
