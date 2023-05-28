v1.0.6 Build Released - Introducing a New Scenario

v1.0.6 has just gone live. It represents the first new scenario, and some changes to the initial early game.
- Improved the placement of the flaming particles on flaming long swords.
- Fixed a bug that was preventing Barbarian Witch Doctors from being able to use their area of effect heal.
- Introduced a new Retrieve the Artifact scenario. This scenario introduces locked gates which require you to find and interact with a statue to unlock them. This scenario has four such gates, which must all be unlocked in order to reach the artifact that is required. This dungeon is quite large, and is meant to be a more of a traditional dungeon crawler experience.
- Created three new spawners type which will randomize the NPCs spawned in it using a theme that is unique to those that it spawns. Rather than using the dungeons theme. This allows us to have some dungeons like the one for the new Retrieve the Artifact scenario, which can spawn many types of NPCs on a single map. Currently this is randomly picking from the four NPC sets and theming each spawner with one of those. But in the near future we'll be introducing new NPC types. This means you could have some sections of a dungeon that feature orcs, others than feature demons, and others which feature spiders or lycanthropes.
- Many objects have new map icons.
- Reduced the damage of falling gate traps.
- Added a new Steam Achievement, which will be rewarded if you complete the Retrieve the Artifact scenario.
- Added new mage fire lighting props and FX for dungeons.
- Improved a lighting issue.
- Players will now receive the Destroy The Supplies, Trim Their Numbers, and Retreive the Artifact quests after doing the tutorial. So you will have some choice in what you want to choose to do from the early going, instead of being forced into a linear path. Existing characters will unlock those three missions as soon as they enter the hideout in single player mode.
Changed files in this update