Cards & Tankards update for 28 May 2023

Version 1.0.1 Release Notes

Version 1.0.1 Release Notes

Build 11338037

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed:
Getting disconnected during the tutorial if you buy gems. Gems can no longer be bought until after completing the tutorial.

