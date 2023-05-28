 Skip to content

2D Dogfight update for 28 May 2023

0.1.5.3 Small update

The contents of the 0.1.5.3 update package are as follows:

Custom game now allows reload in the air.

After entering the game, players no longer need to manually click "Continue" in the upper right corner; the game will start running directly.

Fixed a bug where there would be a blank space under the UI interface after adjusting the resolution.

Fixed some bugs that could occur after camera zooming.

PL-8 Missile Data Update:
Thrust increased from 26034N to 44457N.
Increased drag, supersonic drag coefficient from 2.3 to 3.
Increased proximity detonation range from 9 to 13.

