Share · View all patches · Build 11337971 · Last edited 29 May 2023 – 11:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

Just to inform you about a recent small patch that has been released.

Here are the changes made:

The invincibility issue with the Woolf boss has been fixed.

The incorrect item in the gear vendor located in the knight faction town has been rectified.

Wolf captain Apachi has been balanced.

The issue with the Butcher achievement not functioning properly has been resolved.

Thank you for your attention.

Mirari Team