Artifact update for 28 May 2023

0.79 Fixed, Refined Gender Swapping Incoming

Users who were seeing 0.78.1 instead of 0.79, worry no more! After today's download, you should be seeing 0.79.

I'd also like to take this opportunity to go ahead and announce to everyone that improved gender swapping is coming up next!

While gender swapping was not part of the original game-plan, it is an often requested feature that a) I believe I have finally figured out how to implement, and b) the game is now in a stable enough state to better accommodate some of these larger-scope features.

