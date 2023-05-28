5/28/2023

7.2.2 Hotfix

New Features:

Created animations for Prepare spells.

Improved animations for various spells.

Added 10 new monsters throughout game.

Replaced Omen with a new super boss.

Cosmic Keys added to loot tables. (these are

extremely rare and currently have no use)

Two new items can now be crafted by the PoM

inside of the Hotel.

Balancing:

Wet status now lasts 10 turns instead of 5.

Wet status is no longer removed after combat.

Misc:

NG+ is temporarily infinite. (this was done

to find the source of a bug)

Aiming is now removed after combat.

Fixed a few resistances on various enemies.

Fixed NG+ not giving proper AP on skill reset.

Fixed PoM located in last level.