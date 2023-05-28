Bug fixes
Fixed a bug which caused stats to be tracked incorrectly when playing more than one game in a row.
Fixed a bug which sometimes caused the total score to be displayed incorrectly on challenge results.
Disc Golf Online update for 28 May 2023
Update 1.3.2 Hotfix 2
Bug fixes
