Disc Golf Online update for 28 May 2023

Update 1.3.2 Hotfix 2

28 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes
Fixed a bug which caused stats to be tracked incorrectly when playing more than one game in a row.
Fixed a bug which sometimes caused the total score to be displayed incorrectly on challenge results.

