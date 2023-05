Share · View all patches · Build 11337939 · Last edited 30 May 2023 – 02:52:04 UTC by Wendy

The Steam build has updated for the first time in over a year!

Finally you can play the game in Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese :)

We also worked on a number of miscellaneous bugs, fixes and tiny quality of life improvements. This is the biggest patch we've ever released for the game!

We can't wait to see your paintings!

-The Chicory Team