Press Lex to Metaverx update for 28 May 2023

FromLexTV

Share · View all patches · Build 11337889 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Majesties,

I hope this patch finds you well. It has come to my attention through different ways that some of you got stuck in different stages of the game. If there´s one thing I want you to experience and enjoy it is the story of the game, so, in order to avoid obstacles, I´ve decided to create a youtube channel as a walkthrough place.

There you will find both games stage by stage so there will no doubts about how to proceed when you find yourselves stuck (if that´s the case). The Press Lex to Metaverx walkthrough will be fully uploaded during this week (there are four stages uploaded at the moment). I will also upload some videos related to both games, such as game development, pixel art and behind the scenes.

I hope this improves your game experience. If you want to help me back, a review would be much appreciated. Thank you so much and keep playing.

P.S: this patch fixes some typos and a music loop.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2091741 Depot 2091741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2091742 Depot 2091742
  • Loading history…
