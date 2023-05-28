Update Notes for May 23

Additions
-
Added Hebrew localization in the settings page.
-
Added a “under the hood” support for some other languages so if the game will load with their corresponding CSV file beside the game's executable, they will become available in the game. So you can add your own translations to the game. If you think the translation is pretty good, please feel free to contact me and I’ll see how to incorporate it into the game.
- Linux users may have issues launching the settings page. If so please report for bugs.
-
Respawn points can now direct you in the general forward direction to progress in the level when respawning the ball.
-
Added missing basic sounds. This is still WIP so things might sound a bit off..
Changes
- Changed the menu’s fonts to Google Noto Sans.
Fixes
- Small performance boost.
Changed files in this update