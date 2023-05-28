 Skip to content

SUR5 update for 28 May 2023

Refer a Friend Program

Build 11337856

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Refer a Friend program has been added to the SUR5 Receive unique rewards when your friends level up.
  • Nuclear Stickers - First sticker pack is now available.
  • Dark Ages Kolo the Destroyer - First Survivor skinset has been added to the game.
  • Rebellion Starter Kit - a package containing everything a new player needs to jump into SUR5 has been added to the game store.
  • Vandalize - First activated VFX - has been added to the game
  • Games History has been moved to Account tab.
  • Items in inventory now have an animated background.
  • Multiple screen resolution related bugs have been fixed.
  • SUR5 icon will start blinking in your taskbar once a match has been found and you are tabbed out.
  • From now on, we will be referring to Heroes as Survivors.
  • Deck Tracker now shows order of revealed cards in enemy deck.

Wildcards

  • Purge has been reworked and now it skips 1/2/3 random cards from the shop.

Mrs B

  • Survivor cost has been increased to 4320 credits or 825 crystals

Darius the Moderator

  • Mass Confusion cost has been decreased to 5 :energy:

Leeki Wiks

  • Advertisement Cost has been decreased to 4 :energy:
  • Peep Show combo now requires additional 2 :energy:

Changed files in this update

