General
- Refer a Friend program has been added to the SUR5 Receive unique rewards when your friends level up.
- Nuclear Stickers - First sticker pack is now available.
- Dark Ages Kolo the Destroyer - First Survivor skinset has been added to the game.
- Rebellion Starter Kit - a package containing everything a new player needs to jump into SUR5 has been added to the game store.
- Vandalize - First activated VFX - has been added to the game
- Games History has been moved to Account tab.
- Items in inventory now have an animated background.
- Multiple screen resolution related bugs have been fixed.
- SUR5 icon will start blinking in your taskbar once a match has been found and you are tabbed out.
- From now on, we will be referring to Heroes as Survivors.
- Deck Tracker now shows order of revealed cards in enemy deck.
Wildcards
- Purge has been reworked and now it skips 1/2/3 random cards from the shop.
Mrs B
- Survivor cost has been increased to 4320 credits or 825 crystals
Darius the Moderator
- Mass Confusion cost has been decreased to 5 :energy:
Leeki Wiks
- Advertisement Cost has been decreased to 4 :energy:
- Peep Show combo now requires additional 2 :energy:
Changed files in this update