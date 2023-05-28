Car Auction Update

We are excited to present you with an exciting update for Car For Sale Simulator 2023! We are proud to announce the addition of the auction system to the game. Now, you can compete in a competitive environment to win more profitable cars in the game.

The auction system provides players with the opportunity to obtain rare and special vehicles within the game. If you want to build an amazing collection or earn high profits by purchasing the most valuable cars, the auction system is perfect for you!

You can observe the vehicles available for auction and participate in bidding. If you outbid other players and submit the highest offer, you have the opportunity to win the vehicle.

Auctions are regularly updated and offer a variety of vehicles across different types. They will be open on specific days and hours of the week. You will receive this information within the game.

We wish you a great gaming experience and success!

Happy gaming!

