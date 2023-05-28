- Added timed race mode
- Replaced Dome with kill Volume, Player gets respawned if venture to far outside world.
- Add respawn of props i.e. the blue bouncy ball if it hits the kill volume.
- Fix of menus
Unknown FPV: FPV Drone Simulator Playtest update for 28 May 2023
Timed Race mode, Fix of menus. Removed Dome.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
