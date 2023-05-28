 Skip to content

Unknown FPV: FPV Drone Simulator Playtest update for 28 May 2023

Timed Race mode, Fix of menus. Removed Dome.

  • Added timed race mode
  • Replaced Dome with kill Volume, Player gets respawned if venture to far outside world.
  • Add respawn of props i.e. the blue bouncy ball if it hits the kill volume.
  • Fix of menus

