Carth Alpha 1.94e5

~Fixed bugs regarding SFX duplication across network
~Fixed bug when player re spawn health was shown incorrectly
~Fixed vegetation visible issues
~Fixed bugs regarding casting spells when one should not be able to
~Fixed bug with merchant inventory showing previously visited merchants wares then slowly removing them
~Continued work balancing of items buy and sell value
~Added new magical items
~Added new loot drop scaled instances
~Common
~Uncommon
~Normal
~Rare
~Epic
~Legendary
~Continued Map work around Daershire
~Tweaked player attack animations
~Added Magic Resistance Items
~Updated back end Network Manager
~Tweaked Birch Biomes
~Adjusted Default Audio Slider Volumes and Weights
~Added more items to certain Vendors
Carth Playtest update for 28 May 2023
