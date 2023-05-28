Carth Alpha 1.94e5

~Fixed bugs regarding SFX duplication across network

~Fixed bug when player re spawn health was shown incorrectly

~Fixed vegetation visible issues

~Fixed bugs regarding casting spells when one should not be able to

~Fixed bug with merchant inventory showing previously visited merchants wares then slowly removing them

~Continued work balancing of items buy and sell value

~Added new magical items

~Added new loot drop scaled instances

~Common

~Uncommon

~Normal

~Rare

~Epic

~Legendary

~Continued Map work around Daershire

~Tweaked player attack animations

~Added Magic Resistance Items

~Updated back end Network Manager

~Tweaked Birch Biomes

~Adjusted Default Audio Slider Volumes and Weights

~Added more items to certain Vendors