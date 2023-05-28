Build 0.19983

-Update conveyor loops to pick up above themselves and move items forward x number of cells

-Update gravity behaviour to not annoyingly pull player to adjacent cubes when you walk around a corner on the join between 2 cubes beneath you.

-Apply sleep time properly so machines function over night, buffs and surivival mechanics play out over night, objects move through space while asleep more accurately.

-Improve pick up/use behaviour when there is an item and a machine in pick up/use range and you could arguably do either. Defaults to pick up when inventory is not full, and to Use machine if inventory full (ie you will pick up the objects by the machine and then you can use it). This means you can easily pick up things dropped on conveyor pads.

-Update autostorage and factory machines to pick up from Loading Bay on own cell, not the cell behind. (New machine models and holographic input output explainers to standardize this are coming this week).

-Jump drive blueprint costs less.

-Base cube costs less iron.

-Lock off blueprints you can't buy in demo. Lock off fetch drone and mast.

-Only start with conveyor pad 1 blueprint