Minor patch 0.4.3086.13873 is now deployed, please consider restarting the Steam client and/or your Quest after patch is applied.

Also remember that servers always have a certain amount of down-time during patching, please keep an eye on our Discord server for timely updates.

Fix crashes with attachments

Fix exploits in Silos, Kill volumes everywhere 😄

Fixed bug and tweaked one handed recoil

Fixed outlier prices for gun economy

Tweaked fenix weapon spawn weights

Tweaked grab distance

Made grabbing easier when extending your hands

We had some challenges with re-deoploying servers after the patch, most regions should now be available but we are aware of some remaining regional down time and are working to resolve them. Please keep an eye on our Discord for up to date information.