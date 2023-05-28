 Skip to content

Alien Life Simulator update for 28 May 2023

Fixes for Abilities and More

Build 11337588

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed:

  • Auto target abilities and guns should be working consistently for all players now. Reworked how they target enemies.
  • All areas and instances where jump pads were needed have been reworked to not use jump pads. I tried 4+ times to rework them and they never worked consistently for all players, so I've made the tough decision to remove them and rework content that used them.
  • Recoil on guns has been drastically reduced across the board. Camera shake has been added to compensate along with a slider in settings to turn down camera shake.

Balance:

  • Increased the damage that the rifle, laser gun, and explosive pistol do.

