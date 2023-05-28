Ensora - Update v1.0.6.0

Added a new type of enemy units - Sand Parasites

This is a wild creature that has inhabited the planet since ancient times. It feeds on underground mineral and human flesh, often preying on unprepared travelers in the deserts of Ensora.

Sand parasites always move in groups, attack from under the sand, and they are able to call their relatives for help.

To protect against these creatures, the inhabitants of Ensora use special radio stations that scare away parasites with their high signal. Without stations, any desert camp is in danger.

It is also known that this creature is very afraid of loud noise.

The new unit belongs to the "Against All" faction, but does not fight the infected, since it cannot feed on poisoned flesh.

Killing sand parasites increases your reputation. In the entrails of these creatures, you can find a mineral, and sometimes other useful items that the parasite managed to swallow.

Other changes