In-Game Info Section and Rebinding both in the works

A long sought after info section is being added in game. It is not yet complete, but I wanted players to know that it is coming, so I have released what is already completed. You can find information on moon, runes, stats, combat mechanics and formations. All of these will be expanded upon, and new sections will be added as time goes by, and as players express the need for various aspects to be demystified.

I am trying to avoid spoilers in the runes and arcane marks section, but I will eventually add a section for those that will to bypass storyline related revelations about runes and markings.

Also, hotkey and joystick rebinding is in the works.