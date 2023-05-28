Update 1.7

- Added gamepad support
- Added key binding menu
- Added leaderboards to challenge mode maps (finally some motivation to play them)
- Added new map
- Remade cutscenes to look and sound better
- Changed few challenge mode achievements to be obtainable
- Changed few sounds for motorcycle (i guess the atmosphere is now more scary)
- The motorcycle is now rotating towards it's path and not you
- Fixed GUI on other aspect ratios
Known bugs
- Vertical view on gamepad is little bit laggy (currently don't know how to fix it, don't worry, I will work on it)
Changed files in this update