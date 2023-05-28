 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Motorcycle update for 28 May 2023

Update 1.7

Share · View all patches · Build 11337479 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added gamepad support
  • Added key binding menu
  • Added leaderboards to challenge mode maps (finally some motivation to play them)
  • Added new map
  • Remade cutscenes to look and sound better
  • Changed few challenge mode achievements to be obtainable
  • Changed few sounds for motorcycle (i guess the atmosphere is now more scary)
  • The motorcycle is now rotating towards it's path and not you
  • Fixed GUI on other aspect ratios

Known bugs

  • Vertical view on gamepad is little bit laggy (currently don't know how to fix it, don't worry, I will work on it)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2222531 Depot 2222531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2222532 Depot 2222532
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2222533 Depot 2222533
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link