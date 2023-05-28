Patch notes 28 May 2023

Another mad day trying to get everything ready for Early Access! We have some people starting to give input. I'd especially like to thank lantastic79 for all of his help testing today! Here's what we've changed with today's patches:

Fixed collision in several places in Sunrise Falls

Fixed teleporting in Sunrise Falls. A few places would only let you pass through once. Now you can go back and forth everywhere as much as you'd like.

Added shops to Sunrise Falls. You can now buy lots of armor and weapons there.

Added equipment that is accessible only after finishing the quest for the blacksmith in Sunrise Falls.

Added a well to Sunrise Falls so you can heal there.

Fixed a game object that keeps track of quest-givers when their level is not open. Was able to clear up lots of wasted space that will now get filled up as we add more quest-givers to the game.

We are starting to get feedback from a couple of playtesters. It seems like the early game is too slow and grindy. Tomorrow our focus is going to be on getting you into the excitement faster.