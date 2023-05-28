 Skip to content

Tough Love Arena update for 28 May 2023

0.103.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can find the full changelog at about.toughlovearena.com/log

  • Win Screen: Pressing Throw acts the same as pressing Light (to match other menus)
  • Maintenance: Updated Node (v14 > v16) and various dependencies

