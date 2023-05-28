Release 0.2 | Guides

Share · View all patches · Build 11337400 · Last edited 28 May 2023 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Redesigned helipads for more PVP

Changes

Heliport locations are redesigned to suit more for combat

Changes meteorite spawning

Gain more experience in the survival mode

Increased difficulty in harder difficulties

Fixes

Time slowdown after pressing some buttons

Not winning game, after somebody dies at helipad

Fixed airstrike delay after alarm

Invisibility when standing on smokegrande

Several grammatical errors corrected

Bug with the camera at the end of the game

And more…..

If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please feel free to post on the steam community.

Thanks.