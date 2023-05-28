Release 0.2 | Guides

Welcome back, we've got some news for you!
News
- Guide
- Small hint bar
- Redesigned helipads for more PVP
Changes
- Heliport locations are redesigned to suit more for combat
- Changes meteorite spawning
- Gain more experience in the survival mode
- Increased difficulty in harder difficulties
Fixes
- Time slowdown after pressing some buttons
- Not winning game, after somebody dies at helipad
- Fixed airstrike delay after alarm
- Invisibility when standing on smokegrande
- Several grammatical errors corrected
- Bug with the camera at the end of the game
- And more…..
If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please feel free to post on the steam community.
Thanks.
Changed files in this update