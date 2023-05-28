 Skip to content

Disaster Island update for 28 May 2023

Release 0.2 | Guides

Share · View all patches · Build 11337400 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome back, we've got some news for you!

News

  • Guide
  • Small hint bar
  • Redesigned helipads for more PVP

Changes

  • Heliport locations are redesigned to suit more for combat
  • Changes meteorite spawning
  • Gain more experience in the survival mode
  • Increased difficulty in harder difficulties

Fixes

  • Time slowdown after pressing some buttons
  • Not winning game, after somebody dies at helipad
  • Fixed airstrike delay after alarm
  • Invisibility when standing on smokegrande
  • Several grammatical errors corrected
  • Bug with the camera at the end of the game
  • And more…..

If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please feel free to post on the steam community.
Thanks.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1888861 Depot 1888861
