Flock the Golden Sheep Update! Hotfix #1

Greetings, valiant Hoplites!

We are overwhelmed by your love and support for Legendary Hoplite: Ajax's Trial. You're all epic heroes in our books! We've been hard at work making the game even more legendary, and we've got some exciting updates for you. Here's the scoop:

What's Changed:

Ajax's HP got a nerf! We decided to trim him down from 8800 to 7500. Turns out, even demigods need a reality check sometimes.

Brace yourselves! We've added movement rewards at Areas 3 & 4. Explore like a true hero and discover special bonuses along the way. You'll feel like you're dancing through the battlefield!

Defeating Ajax now comes with juicier rewards. We've upped the ante to make sure your victories are extra satisfying. Loot, glory, and bragging rights await you, brave Hoplites!

We've squashed pesky bugs and polished the game.

Your pleas have been answered, Hoplites, mighty Zeus punished the sheep. Golden Sheep level no longer THAT hard. You can now conquer it with your eyes closed... well, almost!

Have a Say:

We want to hear your war stories and feedback! Share your thoughts, report any bugs, or simply engage in epic banter on the Steam forums. Together, we'll conquer any challenge!

About Legendary Hoplite

A combination of Action RPG and Tower Defense: slay monsters, find weapons, upgrade your armies, defend your base… Prevent humanity from extinction at the hands of monsters from Greek mythology and ancient tribes. Don't let them cross the gate, commander!

Stay tuned for the release date to take your place on the battlefield, where the clash of steel and the roar and become a Hero!

