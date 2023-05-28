[0.4.250] Quality Of Life Patch Release

Hello!

It's been few weeks since the Early Access release of Dino Trauma, and We'are so happy and so so thankful by people's response to the game. It's been a blast watching people make videos, stream it, post screenshots and especially give feedback to us.

Your input has been invaluable, and has allowed us to work on a patch that fixes several issues that have been raised, while also adding some quality of life changes to help improve your experience!

Please keep your feedback coming! If you're enjoying the game, we'd highly recommend joining us over on Discord.

Added map & compas to Personal Digital Assistant.

Added more graphics options for quality, framerate limit and vsync to increase performance on low pc specs.

Added Italian localization.

Fixed issues with kick attack for crate destroy.

Fixed player swimming on water surface.

Fixed T-Rex battle trigger and hit damage when out of sight.

Fixed wrong C4 damage on lower difficulity levels.

Fixed UI visual issues (0hp bug etc.).

Many colliders fixes on levels from E1M1 to E1M8.

Taser & Kick attack balance improvement (only Taser can stun enemies now).

Tutorial & UI Hints visual improvements.

Enemy AI improvements (wandering dinosaurs reacts to a hit by player, resolved issue with "flying" plesiosaurs etc.)

Changed color plate for restricted area gates to better visibility.

Tweaks in enemy difficulity levels on Casual and Standard mode.

Localization tweaks.

=========

If you have a question about the game, you can find the FAQ here on the Steam forums. And if your question is not answered there, make sure to ask us in our Discord server (where you can interact directly with us!).