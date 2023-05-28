UPDATE #94

Fixes
- Sometimes the resolution scaling setting showed invalid values
- The frame in the player statistics (tab) did not scale if there were not 8 players in the game
- Some graphical artifacts on Plasma weapons for Gear, Drone and Axel
- Overcharge could detonate in the air near the flag and some buildings
General changes
- Increased visibility of all small font
- Adjustment width increased from 25% to 125% for resolution scaling
- Chat has been moved slightly to the left
- AI will behave more randomly
- Temporarily hidden ranked game mode
- Megapolis renamed to Sunken City
- Updated localization files
- Added Japanese interface language
- The map border is shown earlier
- Zone boundary in game modes Eliminate and Team Eliminate is not displayed far
Flamethrower Changes
- Updated flame effect
- Flames are no longer static in space (hitzone also follows flames)
New type of control for Trak
- Easier and more suitable for controllers where the chassis automatically rotates where you look or move
- You can switch to the old control in the settings if you like it better
VR mode
- Now you can play every robot in VR
- Swing both hands up or down to jump
- Game between desktop players and VR players is supported
Changed files in this update