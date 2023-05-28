 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Combots update for 28 May 2023

UPDATE #94

Share · View all patches · Build 11337371 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Sometimes the resolution scaling setting showed invalid values
  • The frame in the player statistics (tab) did not scale if there were not 8 players in the game
  • Some graphical artifacts on Plasma weapons for Gear, Drone and Axel
  • Overcharge could detonate in the air near the flag and some buildings

General changes

  • Increased visibility of all small font
  • Adjustment width increased from 25% to 125% for resolution scaling
  • Chat has been moved slightly to the left
  • AI will behave more randomly
  • Temporarily hidden ranked game mode
  • Megapolis renamed to Sunken City
  • Updated localization files
  • Added Japanese interface language
  • The map border is shown earlier
  • Zone boundary in game modes Eliminate and Team Eliminate is not displayed far

Flamethrower Changes

  • Updated flame effect
  • Flames are no longer static in space (hitzone also follows flames)

New type of control for Trak

  • Easier and more suitable for controllers where the chassis automatically rotates where you look or move
  • You can switch to the old control in the settings if you like it better

VR mode

  • Now you can play every robot in VR
  • Swing both hands up or down to jump
  • Game between desktop players and VR players is supported

Changed files in this update

Combots Content Depot 1657811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link