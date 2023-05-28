 Skip to content

Future Racer 2000 update for 28 May 2023

Patch 1.13 - Night Of The Living Bugs ("Why Won't You Die" Edition)

Patch 1.13 - Night Of The Living Bugs ("Why Won't You Die" Edition)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Darkness, my old friend.

Ive come to talk with you again.

Another hour, another patch.

1.1 did me dirty. Real real dirty. I played through it like....10 times and so far, the bugs seem to be gone. But then again, these are like MRSA bugs and the game doctor just came in, shook his head, and walked back out. Not sure how to take that. Seems unprofessional, tbh.

Speaking of unprofessional, yes this is the third patch Ive uploaded today. Yes, thats embarrassing. And yes, its just because I care that much. Some would say I should have tested 1.1 more extensively before uploading. And I would say, "Yes." before cry laughing until you got very uncomfortable.

ok. hopefully thats the last you hear from me today.

<3 tim

