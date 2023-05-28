Small update: Reworked the character selection screen and world selection screen to be less confusing. You can now see a list of characters and worlds you've created and select which one you want from the list. This is mainly aimed at not confusing new players before they even play the game.
Oldowan update for 28 May 2023
Reworked Character selection and World Selection
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1662711 Depot 1662711
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update