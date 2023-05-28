 Skip to content

Oldowan update for 28 May 2023

Reworked Character selection and World Selection

Share · View all patches · Build 11337331 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update: Reworked the character selection screen and world selection screen to be less confusing. You can now see a list of characters and worlds you've created and select which one you want from the list. This is mainly aimed at not confusing new players before they even play the game.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1662711 Depot 1662711
  • Loading history…
