The Shape of Things update for 28 May 2023

Minor improvement patch - Version 1.0.2

Build 11337305 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We have applied a minor improvement patch that includes the following:

  • Mouse is confined to current screen while interacting with shapes, to avoid mouse jumping to other screens if using game in windowed mode or if you have multiple screens connected. ːtinyjutsuː

  • Updated tutorial when using Mouse.

  • Mouse will display friendly icons when playing with puzzles:

    • Indicates you can freely rotate the whole shape:
    • Indicates the mouse single action (Left/Right) movement when rotating, paning & scaling:

  • Minor puzzles adjustments.

Thank you all for your great feedback! ːtinyloveː

Sincerely,
Hyper Three Studio team

