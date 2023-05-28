 Skip to content

Forge Industry Playtest update for 28 May 2023

Update notes for May 28

May 28

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions ⭐
🤩 Added icons to indicate details of roads/buildings in their tooltips
🤩 Added more translations!

Bugfixes 🪲
🐛 Fixed a bug where the UI wouldn't update your worker count when the game is paused
🐛 Fixed a bug where you could sell items back to the marketplace for a higher price during certain world events
🐛 Fixed a bug where you would lose control of your camera when getting near the edge of the world
🐛 The Edit route window now shows the title properly
🐛 [mac] Rebuild asset libraries, this should fix a lot of problems regarding route creation/editing

Changed files in this update

