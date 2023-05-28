Update notes for May 28

Additions ⭐

🤩 Added icons to indicate details of roads/buildings in their tooltips

🤩 Added more translations!

Bugfixes 🪲

🐛 Fixed a bug where the UI wouldn't update your worker count when the game is paused

🐛 Fixed a bug where you could sell items back to the marketplace for a higher price during certain world events

🐛 Fixed a bug where you would lose control of your camera when getting near the edge of the world

🐛 The Edit route window now shows the title properly

🐛 [mac] Rebuild asset libraries, this should fix a lot of problems regarding route creation/editing