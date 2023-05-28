 Skip to content

十五 update for 28 May 2023

2023.05.29 Update(1)

Build 11337267 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Corrected typos in the text (thank you to the UP host on Bilibili (Moudun))
  2. During the conversation, it supports clicking the mouse to jump to the next sentence
    3.On the afternoon of March 30th, there were two student NPC layer optimizations on campus

