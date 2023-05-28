Version 0.7.08 - Hotfix

Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a Map generation error, this prevents some crashes that some players may have experienced when entering the portal to the next region after boss fights.
- Fixed some codex issues that players may have experienced after the latest hotfix that restored the codex progression data.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the “new” indicator from appearing in the codex blessing list.
- Splash Damage blessing: requires a Drenched inflicting blessing to be offered.
- Solar Eclipse blessing: replaced the incorrectly assigned Scorching Bolt requirement option from this blessing. Added Scorching Dash as a requirement instead.
- Fixed a crash when quiting to main menu and reloading a save with Kelumin’s mask
- Fixed another crash when switching masks after activating the mask effect
- Fixed a minor visual glitch with the Bubble Shield animation that caused the bubble to appear slightly bigger than it is during the startup of the assist.
- Fixed a bug that caused the camera to stay zoomed in after second wind, and a related bug that could result in enemies damaging the player during the second wind animation.
- Voltaic-Blink Dash: Fixed a bug that caused the mask effects to stay visible while the player is hidden. Fixed another bug that could leave the player invisible while performing a wavedash immediately after dashing while having the Mask of Yamphas equipped.
- Mask of Navolik: Fixed a bug that caused the damage bonus from the mask’s base movement speed to be lost when loading into a save in which it is already equipped.
- Altars of Tribute room: Fixed a bug that caused the interact prompt not to appear until you exit the interact range and return back inside it.
- Fixed a bug that allowed the player to clip outside of the Dark Trinity boss arena using Flaming Leap (hopefully).
- Fixed a bug that could change the current health in a run when loading an adjourned run from the main menu.
- Damage % now goes away properly when a Blightborn enemy escapes (used to linger for a while).
- Fixed an issue with the camera when opening the codex menu during the masks.
