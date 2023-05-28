 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Catching Spirits Playtest update for 28 May 2023

Update Notes For May 28th

Share · View all patches · Build 11337168 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Change of multiplayer system for online games.
  • New map available

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2229861 Depot 2229861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2229862 Depot 2229862
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link