Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 28 May 2023

V1.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11337149 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Adjust UI layout
  2. The average experience gained per minute is added to the statistics
  3. Open the shortcut keys 1, 2, and 3 of the character attributes. Now use it again to close the character attribute interface.

Changed files in this update

