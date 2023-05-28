- Adjust UI layout
- The average experience gained per minute is added to the statistics
- Open the shortcut keys 1, 2, and 3 of the character attributes. Now use it again to close the character attribute interface.
Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 28 May 2023
V1.2.2
