Song of Farca update for 14 September 2023

Simplified Chinese Localization Update

14 September 2023

Hello, detectives of Farca!

We've just integrated a new update into the game’s system. The improvements to the simplified Chinese language pack have been successfully added to the Song of Farca, enhancing your gaming experience!

This localization adjustment mainly contains the fixed versions of incorrect translations. Additionally, we've invested time to ensure that the Chinese language text in the game is more lifelike and natural for Chinese speakers.

Stay sharp in your investigation! 💻

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1435670/Song_of_Farca/

