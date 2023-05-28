- Adjusted boss troll chances in Hard Mode
- Added a loading bar while fusions are being cached
- Fixed two higher tier monsters having wrong stats
- Added a future God-themed event in June
Waitventure update for 28 May 2023
Small fixes dw
Patchnotes via Steam Community
