Waitventure update for 28 May 2023

Small fixes dw

28 May 2023

  • Adjusted boss troll chances in Hard Mode
  • Added a loading bar while fusions are being cached
  • Fixed two higher tier monsters having wrong stats
  • Added a future God-themed event in June

