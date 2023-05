Apologies for all the patches, people!

I assume 1.13 will be coming later today but I wanted to get a fix out for a few major issues.

So it turns out being a solo dev with zero prior game dev experience issssss not great for debugging. 1.1 fixed a lot but broke a lot as well.

There were a few bugs - the second dream removed the ability to interact. That's the major one. And a few other smaller things that needed fixing.