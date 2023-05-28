 Skip to content

Wild Frontier update for 28 May 2023

Small Update - 5

  • Some changes to save system atempting to fix the problem from saving. Will wait for feedback

  • Fix Fuse Box disappearing after loading the game

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1871771 Depot 1871771
