-
Some changes to save system atempting to fix the problem from saving. Will wait for feedback
-
Fix Fuse Box disappearing after loading the game
Wild Frontier update for 28 May 2023
Small Update - 5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1871771 Depot 1871771
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update