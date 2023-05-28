Share · View all patches · Build 11337081 · Last edited 28 May 2023 – 16:06:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello BrVRers!

Made a new disclaimer screen

This new screen lets you choose between 5 options on a piece of paper. Whether you'd like to see entities, hallucinations, firearms, avatars, and blood. This also introduces a pen item. The secret area behind the wall is still there for anybody wondering.

Added more lights to level 0

Level 0 is much brighter now. Many more lights have been added, and the overall light level has been buffed considerably.

Added a new level7dark

Level 7 dark has been redone, adding more red fog and many more entities! This level is quite difficult to complete, since the visibility gets lower the farther you go down. At the end, it's essentially a maze with the thing on level 7 chasing you.

Added some new rooms to level 33

Added some rooms reminiscent of GM_Mallparking. In addition to that, the parking lot area has been revamped a good bit, adding pipes on the ceiling and more detail. Plus, there is now better screen space ambient occlusion.

Improved the elevator map

More reflections and better geometry, plus the mirror is the correct aspect ratio. Not much else really.

Made an alternate fire mode for the double barrel shotgun

Pressing and holding trigger on the hand holding the foregrip whilst firing will fire both barrels at once. This can be done with both the long and sawn-off versions of the shotgun.

Reduced recoil on the double barrel shotgun

The recoil has been reduced 50% on the long double barrel and 25% on the sawn-off variant.

Randomized some walls and the spawn point of level 0

There are now three possible spawn points, and many walls are randomized near the starting area. It gets more normal as you go out from the middle.

Buffed the flashlight

The flashlight has been buffed 25%, and the throw of the light has been enhanced by 50%.

That's all for today! Some big bug fixes coming in the next one!