Fixed an issue where the correct number of rewards did not appear in a "Into Buckets" event when a total of 30 or more coins were placed in the buckets.
Added a description of load reduction by merging coins processing under high load to the "Notes" section of the "Guide" section in the game menu.
Old Coin Pusher Friends 2 update for 28 May 2023
Fixed (Ver 1.2.4)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
