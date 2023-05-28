 Skip to content

Old Coin Pusher Friends 2 update for 28 May 2023

Fixed (Ver 1.2.4)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where the correct number of rewards did not appear in a "Into Buckets" event when a total of 30 or more coins were placed in the buckets.

  • Added a description of load reduction by merging coins processing under high load to the "Notes" section of the "Guide" section in the game menu.

Please note that we will not be able to match players with different versions of the game.

