Project Drift update for 28 May 2023

Custom key binding and PS gamepad support!

We have replaced the input system with a new one, and now the game not only supports XBOX controllers, but also Sony PS controllers.

We have also added a custom key binding system, allowing you to freely determine the function of the keys.

