Skellies Ain't Scary update for 28 May 2023

UPDATE: V1.4 - Visibility Changes!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved Visibility

The game now has settings in the Game Settings section that will allow players to customize the RGB values for enemies and their bullets, thus improving visibility for players. Obviously this does interfere somewhat with the aesthetics of the game, which is why this is entirely optional. Although I do feel adding some color to the game has given it a nice look as well, so I recommend giving it a try at least once!

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where Tsuma's Blade crashes upon use against a homing Frog bullet

