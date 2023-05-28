v05282023 Music Overlap & Pause Input!

Share · View all patches · Build 11337000 · Last edited 28 May 2023 – 15:09:09 UTC by Wendy

v05282023

fixes:

holding pause while transitioning map eating all future attempts to pause until app restart

paused music cache doesn't get cleared when exiting to title from in-game. causes music overlap after reloading your game when pausing/unpausing

Thanks to everyone who helped provide info about the music overlap bug. I hope this was the root of all the music overlapping people were experiencing.

I got a report about the game running at half speed in 60fps mode, and there seems to be a memory leak that affects longer play sessions. The game is CPU heavy and not that optimized, so that's something I'll be chipping away at.

Have a great rest of the weekend and take care.

Todd